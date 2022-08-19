Popular
A Doctor Who Eats His Crudites With Salsa, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 1.1k reads
This week we've also got a woman who thinks a blonde and a brunette can't be friends, a man proud of keeping company with Nazis and a UK outlet that wants you to see the bright side of going hungry.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a woman who thinks a blonde and a brunette being friends is unrealistic, a world-famous doctor who eats his crudités with salsa, a man proud of keeping company with Nazis and a UK outlet that wants you to look at the bright side of going hungry.



Friday

Sarah Haider

The character: Writer, podcaster, person who thinks disparity of hair color is too much for a friendship to weather

The plot: Over the weekend, a tweet from Sarah Haider prompted a lot of discourse. Let’s take a look at the tweet in question:



Haider’s tweet — about the two female protagonists of the TV show “Glow,” played by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin — is perplexing for a few reasons: one, the assertion that people in real life can’t be friends with people who are different from them. Two, the implication that these two thin white female actors have a “widely different appearance” in “body type, build, coloring, manner of dress.” If these women represent diversity, I don’t know what to tell Haider — and for whoever thinks this is too much diversity for a friendship to withstand, and thinks TV should reflect that narrow-minded worldview, I’m truly sorry.


The repercussion: People on Twitter were equally perplexed by the implications of Haider’s tweet, and had questions about what it meant for actual diversity, both on TV and in real life.



Haider deliberated (in tweets) over whether to delete the offending tweet, and finally did — which didn’t exactly solve the problem.



Molly Bradley  


Monday

Dr. Oz

The character: Mehmet Oz, former host of the "Dr. Oz Show," America’s least favorite “Jeopardy!” guest host, hydroxychloroquine superfan, climate denier, New Jersey resident who’s running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania, crudité connoisseur

The plot: On Monday, an anonymous 22-year-old Twitter user resurfaced a 39-second video from April of Dr. Oz grocery shopping at Redner’s with the caption “Who thought this was a good idea.”



I thought I'd do some grocery shopping. I'm at Wegners. (sic) My wife wants some vegetables for crudités, right? So, here's a broccoli. That's two bucks. Not a ton of broccoli there. There's some asparagus. That's $4. Carrots. That's four more dollars. That's $10 of vegetables there. And then we need some guacamole. That's $4 more. And she loves salsa. There's salsa there. Six dollars?! There must be a shortage of salsa.

Guys, that's $20 for crudités! And that doesn't include the tequila.


The clip begins with Oz inadvertently referring to the store as Wegner’s, a malapropism combining the names of two popular Pennsylvania supermarket chains, Wegmans and Redner’s.

He goes on to shop for, what The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump memorably phrased, “vegetable-ish things” including broccoli, carrots and, puzzlingly, asparagus.

“Guys, that’s $20 for crudités!” Oz exclaims, adding, “And that doesn’t include the tequila.”


The repercussion: Dr. Oz’s resurfaced grocery shopping spectacle got widely disseminated with many left-leaning netizens mocking the awkward clip, poking fun at the Pennsylvania Senate candidate’s persona as being out of touch with blue-collar voters.

Oz’s Senate opponent John Fetterman took advantage of the situation by tweeting that Oz appeared to be shopping for a “veggie tray.” He later reported fundraising more than $500,000 off the gaffe.



Oz’s awkward video inspired a Wegner’s parody Twitter account to also pile on the beleaguered Senate candidate.



Oz’s main character moment stretched on for several days, as gawkers continued to rubberneck at the delightfully weird footage.



Oz was later asked about the video on NewsMax and said he was joking with the crudités quip and chalked up his Wegner’s slip of the tongue to exhaustion.


James Crugnale  


Jason Stanley

The character: Jason Stanley, Philosophy professor, Nazi sympatheizer?

The plot: Boy, do we love to get involved in very messy situations for absolutely no reason, don’t we Twitter? This is maybe the most divisive OMC we’ve done because while the tweets were deleted (because they were bad and people clowned on them), the full story is somewhat more complicated. It’s like trying to not step on landmines, but in this case, it’s like venturing out into a Nazi-occupied Europe to look for those landmines on purpose.



So this Professor comes off as being a Nazi sympathizer, which if history teaches us anything, is the same as being a Nazi. So yes, you are free to look at those tweets and think “what in the absolute hell” and you’d be right! But let him try to explain himself…


The repercussion:

This article, which is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, attempts to explain what was truly going on with those “nice dinners” and interviews he was having.



Did this stop Twitter from haranguing him? No, no it did not. Because anyone who inherently thinks other people are worse, or inferior, or should be dead, are evil and should be ignored/ridiculed at all costs. Not understood, not talked to, just outvoted and mocked and sometimes punched. Or in the case of actual WWII Nazis, killed. Quite frankly, that was the right response to the rise of fascism but this is not a history class or a debate hall, this is Twitter! Where nuance and discussion goes to die in favor of memes and jokes and dunks in the form of quote tweets. Buckle up, folks. Down the rabbithole of discourse we go…


               

Jared Russo  


Tuesday

The Telegraph

The character: The Telegraph, a right-leaning UK newspaper

The plot: The UK, like many parts of the world right now, is experiencing a cost of living crisis. The price of goods is rising, the cost of energy is soaring, and many are facing a cold and hungry winter. Despite this, UK newspaper The Telegraph thought it was appropriate to tweet “Why we would all benefit from feeling the odd hunger pang”, along with an article extolling the virtues of intermittent fasting.



Read the room.


The repercussion:

Many pointed out that suggesting there are benefits to feeling hungry is insensitive (to put it kindly) at a time when many families are facing poverty and genuine hunger.



Others took a more skeptical (and more sinister) view, arguing that the newspaper was writing articles like this to prepare people for being low on food — or to dupe them into thinking it’s not a total travesty that this is happening in a wealthy country in 2022.



Darcy Jimenez  

———

Comments

