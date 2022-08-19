A Doctor Who Eats His Crudites With Salsa, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week’s characters include a woman who thinks a blonde and a brunette being friends is unrealistic, a world-famous doctor who eats his crudités with salsa, a man proud of keeping company with Nazis and a UK outlet that wants you to look at the bright side of going hungry.

Friday

Sarah Haider

The character: Writer, podcaster, person who thinks disparity of hair color is too much for a friendship to weather

The plot: Over the weekend, a tweet from Sarah Haider prompted a lot of discourse. Let’s take a look at the tweet in question:

Haider’s tweet — about the two female protagonists of the TV show “Glow,” played by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin — is perplexing for a few reasons: one, the assertion that people in real life can’t be friends with people who are different from them. Two, the implication that these two thin white female actors have a “widely different appearance” in “body type, build, coloring, manner of dress.” If these women represent diversity, I don’t know what to tell Haider — and for whoever thinks this is too much diversity for a friendship to withstand, and thinks TV should reflect that narrow-minded worldview, I’m truly sorry.

The repercussion: People on Twitter were equally perplexed by the implications of Haider’s tweet, and had questions about what it meant for actual diversity, both on TV and in real life.

I don’t quite know how to articulate this yet, but it rlly gives “developed views unintentionally impacted by growing up in white supremacy” vibes.



“All friendship groups should look like each other” big 2022 segregated sorority energy. Big “smth about you just doesn’t fit” vibe — Kayla Ancrum ✨OUT THERE, OUT NOW!✨ (@KaylaAncrum) August 14, 2022

I don't look similar to most of my friends that I met irl, this is just repackaged race science — 𝚠𝚎𝚝 𝙹𝚎𝚏𝚏 (@GodKingChorgus) August 14, 2022

hey everyone watch out for this scam going around where someone posts the most asinine take they can think of to get outrage engagement — Colleen Dracula (@colleen_dracula) August 14, 2022

Can’t relate to this post since I go outside and have friends — The Guillotine Implier (@impliedChoppy) August 14, 2022

Wow, they are soooo different.

One attractive white woman has blonde hair and the other attractive white woman is a brunette.

You are so good at recognizing diversity and probably don't need to be embarassed by this — Cool Buttons (@cool_buttons) August 14, 2022

Haider deliberated (in tweets) over whether to delete the offending tweet, and finally did — which didn’t exactly solve the problem.

here is the thing, i like this thread! And I think the effect is real, and research appears to agree.



but idiots have found it, and now im being accused of "phrenology" (lol??).



Should I delete and avoid the borderline illiterate takes, or let the storm pass? https://t.co/0VOoFOJhx1 — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) August 12, 2022

you seem very personally hurt by this. nothing in my tweet indicated that I thought i was "too hot" for my friends--you simply assumed it.



deal with your insecurities somewhere else. — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) August 12, 2022

I think in general it isn't a good idea to discuss appearances straightforwardly on Twitter, and it is an even worse idea to do it when you are presumed to be someone who gets advantages based on appearance.



🤷‍♀️ — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) August 14, 2022

you posted an insane neurosis that only you have assuming everyone else has it, and now refuse to admit you were wrong, instead calling everyone else insecure rejects lol — juegos no mas (@juegosnomames) August 14, 2022

Molly Bradley



Monday

Dr. Oz

The character: Mehmet Oz, former host of the "Dr. Oz Show," America’s least favorite “Jeopardy!” guest host, hydroxychloroquine superfan, climate denier, New Jersey resident who’s running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania, crudité connoisseur

The plot: On Monday, an anonymous 22-year-old Twitter user resurfaced a 39-second video from April of Dr. Oz grocery shopping at Redner’s with the caption “Who thought this was a good idea.”

Who thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/dj5nz7vB1W — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) August 15, 2022

I thought I'd do some grocery shopping. I'm at Wegners. (sic) My wife wants some vegetables for crudités, right? So, here's a broccoli. That's two bucks. Not a ton of broccoli there. There's some asparagus. That's $4. Carrots. That's four more dollars. That's $10 of vegetables there. And then we need some guacamole. That's $4 more. And she loves salsa. There's salsa there. Six dollars?! There must be a shortage of salsa. Guys, that's $20 for crudités! And that doesn't include the tequila.

The clip begins with Oz inadvertently referring to the store as Wegner’s, a malapropism combining the names of two popular Pennsylvania supermarket chains, Wegmans and Redner’s.

He goes on to shop for, what The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump memorably phrased, “vegetable-ish things” including broccoli, carrots and, puzzlingly, asparagus.

“Guys, that’s $20 for crudités!” Oz exclaims, adding, “And that doesn’t include the tequila.”

The repercussion: Dr. Oz’s resurfaced grocery shopping spectacle got widely disseminated with many left-leaning netizens mocking the awkward clip, poking fun at the Pennsylvania Senate candidate’s persona as being out of touch with blue-collar voters.

Oz’s Senate opponent John Fetterman took advantage of the situation by tweeting that Oz appeared to be shopping for a “veggie tray.” He later reported fundraising more than $500,000 off the gaffe.

In PA we call this a... veggie tray https://t.co/nDp0Uw27zd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 15, 2022

Oz’s awkward video inspired a Wegner’s parody Twitter account to also pile on the beleaguered Senate candidate.

We repeatedly told @DrOz that we had pre-made veggie trays..excuse me “Crudité”…in the deli starting at $5.99. $7.99 with guacamole and salsa. Vote @JohnFetterman! pic.twitter.com/FO83LmYPIl — Wegner’s Groceries (@grocerieswegner) August 15, 2022

Oz’s main character moment stretched on for several days, as gawkers continued to rubberneck at the delightfully weird footage.

.@DrOz I’m inviting you to come with me and shop together! Buy the avocado+tomatoes you can make the guacamole+salsa for 2$ and you can make great vegetable fried rice for 12 people! Less than 1$ per person!😘#LearnToShopBipartisan pic.twitter.com/uGwJMYzRPt — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 15, 2022

Love to walk to the checkout line clutching an armful of fresh produce, like a normal. https://t.co/lgKYfhj7FY — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) August 16, 2022

Apparently ultra rich tv stars dip asparagus in salsa?? I have so many questions https://t.co/73SBY4oLzo — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 16, 2022

If this was surreptitiously recorded by his opponent, they couldn’t have hoped to capture anything better https://t.co/6CPlKVT3fE — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) August 16, 2022

My grandfather once told me that crudité was his favorite thing to eat after a long, hard day in the steel mill pic.twitter.com/aZH9hrQ2L3 — Mike Mikus (@MikeMikusPA) August 15, 2022

Oz was later asked about the video on NewsMax and said he was joking with the crudités quip and chalked up his Wegner’s slip of the tongue to exhaustion.

James Crugnale



Jason Stanley

The character: Jason Stanley, Philosophy professor, Nazi sympatheizer?

The plot: Boy, do we love to get involved in very messy situations for absolutely no reason, don’t we Twitter? This is maybe the most divisive OMC we’ve done because while the tweets were deleted (because they were bad and people clowned on them), the full story is somewhat more complicated. It’s like trying to not step on landmines, but in this case, it’s like venturing out into a Nazi-occupied Europe to look for those landmines on purpose.

when you’re dying to be today’s main character pic.twitter.com/Dh7dxUzkDU — Chas LiBretto (@ChasLiBretto) August 15, 2022

So this Professor comes off as being a Nazi sympathizer, which if history teaches us anything, is the same as being a Nazi. So yes, you are free to look at those tweets and think “what in the absolute hell” and you’d be right! But let him try to explain himself…

The repercussion:

This article, which is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, attempts to explain what was truly going on with those “nice dinners” and interviews he was having.

Did this stop Twitter from haranguing him? No, no it did not. Because anyone who inherently thinks other people are worse, or inferior, or should be dead, are evil and should be ignored/ridiculed at all costs. Not understood, not talked to, just outvoted and mocked and sometimes punched. Or in the case of actual WWII Nazis, killed. Quite frankly, that was the right response to the rise of fascism but this is not a history class or a debate hall, this is Twitter! Where nuance and discussion goes to die in favor of memes and jokes and dunks in the form of quote tweets. Buckle up, folks. Down the rabbithole of discourse we go…

man gets depressed, thinking of all the nazis he knows, democracy in peril



goes to psychiatrist, asks what he can do



Psychiatrist says, ``you should go see jason stanley, famed jacob urowsky professor of philosophy, he can set you straight''



``but doctor,'' man exclaims, — N. Bourbaki, PhD in Bad Takes (@d08890) August 16, 2022

Jason Stanley wakes up exactly once per month—no one knows the exact day, least of all himself—and ponders in the mirror what the most insane thing would be that he could make trend pic.twitter.com/oAsyHMzaAc — rohn! (@rohn_jawls) August 16, 2022

jason stanley has really elevated this discussion. — ⌜ktb⌟ (@kevinbaker) August 18, 2022

The "did war crimes in Poland and Belarus" to "dinner with Jason Stanley" pipeline — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) August 15, 2022

Jason Stanley rocks. he is an Alexander Payne character dropped into our reality — reticent baller (@ByYourLogic) August 15, 2022

Amazing for Jason Stanley to casually tell us he sat down to dine with former members of the SS despite the documented atrocities of the nazis



Yet he demonises women who want to talk about our rights because we dare to have self-respect (and stickers) — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) August 16, 2022

You literally wrote a book about how bad it is to normalize nazis and then normalized nazis pic.twitter.com/eVUM0BK9tt — Connor Dolan (@RealConnorDolan) August 15, 2022

Jared Russo



Tuesday

The Telegraph

The character: The Telegraph, a right-leaning UK newspaper

The plot: The UK, like many parts of the world right now, is experiencing a cost of living crisis. The price of goods is rising, the cost of energy is soaring, and many are facing a cold and hungry winter. Despite this, UK newspaper The Telegraph thought it was appropriate to tweet “Why we would all benefit from feeling the odd hunger pang”, along with an article extolling the virtues of intermittent fasting.

🍽️ Why we would all benefit from feeling the odd hunger pang



Despite it being nothing new, the word “fasting” seems to strike fear into people - Here's why you shouldn't be afraid of it



🧵https://t.co/FrDaX4H1Ca — Telegraph Life (@TelegraphLife) August 16, 2022

Read the room.

The repercussion:

Many pointed out that suggesting there are benefits to feeling hungry is insensitive (to put it kindly) at a time when many families are facing poverty and genuine hunger.

I'm genuinely astonished, aghast, disgusted that they would publish this article when the cost of living crisis is causing millions of people to worry about how to pay for groceries. Can we genuinely eat the rich now please? — Conor O'Neill (@conoroneill15) August 16, 2022

"Being hungry is a good thing!" Said no one ever. I've been hungry, I've survived off the bare minimum. It's miserable, it's soul crushing and nothing brings on depression quite as fast as going hungry. But of course the Tory loving Telegraph wants to pretend going hungry is good — MagnusMcKay||BLM (@MagnusMcKay) August 16, 2022

I'm sure many will be giving hunger a go this year along with feeling cold and being g broke — Claire the giraffe (@clairegreen66) August 16, 2022

Oh great, the children of Great Britain aren’t starving in poverty, they’re just “fasting”. How Gen Z of them 🙄 — Andrew (@AJ_Cairns_) August 17, 2022

A huge gulf between choosing to fast and having no choice but to fast? — Mr Rules (@vicmackieqc) August 16, 2022

totally normal thing to say to poor people — 🦄 𝗯𝘂𝘁𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 🌈 (@vodkabooty) August 17, 2022

When you have a choice of fasting I can possibly see some benefits from this, but publishing this piece now when millions are literally starving, not fasting is either pissing in our faces, or a piss poor editor.



Which is it? #ShameOnYou #ToryMouthpiece #ToryCostOfLivingCrisis https://t.co/2FPWsg9YzV — Chef G - The Big Leftie (@ChefGarethS) August 17, 2022

It's not 'fasting' when you've no choice but to skip meals, you absolute monsters https://t.co/kRROLXcVA8 — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) August 17, 2022

Others took a more skeptical (and more sinister) view, arguing that the newspaper was writing articles like this to prepare people for being low on food — or to dupe them into thinking it’s not a total travesty that this is happening in a wealthy country in 2022.

in case you’re wondering why the media would like you to think of going hungry as a positive, here’s what else is happening: https://t.co/uCd9NnP04f — frankie danvers (gender monster™ ) 🖤🌙🔥 (@frankiemydear1) August 16, 2022

Letting yourself freeze to death in your house - not as bad as you think | Me, for The Telegraph https://t.co/UKiNRyP2zd — aarjan (@aarjanistan) August 17, 2022

not sure the consent manufacturing machine is quite up to the task of convincing people that it's probably for the best that they're not going to be able to afford food anymore — Craig (@craigcavyleader) August 16, 2022

capitalism is working overtime trying to turn food poverty in an economic crisis into a fun & trendy new diet.



dystopia. we are living in a dystopia. https://t.co/Q8Jo3xYO7e — alison bernabe (@ALILBERNABE) August 17, 2022

"Why we all could benefit from sleeping in the open air"

"Why we all could benefit from a 90 hour work week"

"Why we all could benefit from building a monolithic structure to our divinely appointed overlords" — Mina Tor (@MinaToro) August 17, 2022

The other day you told us not to think, now you're telling us that starvation is fine.



Looking forward to your next article: "Why it's good to be cold, actually" — Pete Lewis (@brassaboutface) August 16, 2022

I feel so levelled up, thank you Tories for showing me that I don't need food, heat, water, a social life, art, entertainment, a disposable income, some resemblance of a modern 21st century life, good mental & physical health,, the ability to travel freely around, a holiday... — Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) August 16, 2022

This kind of thing is exactly why I hate things like "Mindfulness" and etc. as remedies for problems in the world.



These guys are trying to treat food insecurity and malnutrition as the same as the meditative practice of fasting, to give cover for greed & neglect. https://t.co/6BoIk7TmHk — Robin 🦊 (@DamienGranz) August 18, 2022

So the media is trying to turn the fact people can’t afford food and are starving into a positive.



Sounds about right. https://t.co/0Wosm4K9Gj — 🐖 (@sunflowerkenma) August 18, 2022

Oh I see we’re at the ‘famine for the poor will be good actually’ stage of good old British propaganda. https://t.co/KliBMIFfoj — Scott (@scott_riley) August 17, 2022

If you put a right wing newspaper running a story saying "starving is good actually" into your fictional dystopia, people would say it was too on the nose. https://t.co/vkUSCdulZN — Trans Revolutionary Anarchist (@TRAExecutive) August 17, 2022

Darcy Jimenez



