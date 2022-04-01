A Director Concerned About Slap-Related Fatalities And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a podcaster with a cynical take about normal texts, a director very concerned about accidental death by slap, a controversial doctor who inexplicably announced he was monitoring an interstate pileup and a mayor who was seen out clubbing with celebs the same week he swept his city to remove its homeless encampments.

Saturday

Touré

The character: Touré, podcaster, former MSNBC host, anti-text message advocate

The plot: It’s not often you see the perfect tweet. More than 10,000 quote retweets, less than 500 retweets and just under 2,500 likes. Numbers don’t lie. Touré produces meritless Twitter content at an astonishing rate and sometimes professional athletes also get annoyed. His most recent take was about goodbye protocol.

The whole “text me when you get home” thing really bugs me. It says ‘I’m a little worried that you might not get home safely which would be horrible but I’m not going to anything about it except sit here safe in my home.' — Touré (@Toure) March 29, 2022

“The whole ‘text me when you get home’ thing really bugs me,” he wrote. “It says ‘I’m a little worried that you might not get home safely which would be horrible but I’m not going to anything (sic) about it except sit here safe in my home.“

This is an astonishing take. Was he on the receiving end of said text after a coffee catch up in the park, or did this come to him during an evening exercise routine? Touré thinks we all plug out immediately after social interaction. Once the deed is done, we’re free. At the core, of course his intent is pure. No one in their right mind will foresee danger and let it slide. But to paint a boilerplate text as indictment on you, me and everyone we know? Not cool, boss.

The repercussion: This one definitely struck a nerve. From replies to quote-tweets, from blue checks to normies — everyone had a go at him.

FINALLY someone said it! If you really care you follow them home! Then they follow YOU back home to make sure YOU made it home safe. And you repeat this process until everyone runs out of gas and then you hitchhike. TOGETHER. https://t.co/jsWJZ5GFtD — MexiCarli (@MexiCarli) March 29, 2022

i genuinely do not understand how you can get so discourse poisoned that you feel the need to make “text me when you get home” a moral issue https://t.co/8n0ZTmqxUu — 💖Al💖 (@AlCartoonist) March 30, 2022

Do people on this site just have no normal human interactions ever https://t.co/wix9HhV370 — Actually_Tina_at_Fortemp_Manor_indefinitely_FFXIV (@Actually_Tina) March 29, 2022

get home unsafely then tf https://t.co/EZoPm48Qbw — teti yankee (@cintywinty) March 30, 2022

thats cute. but idk

every guy says that.



be different. be more creative. kidnap me to teach me a lesson. https://t.co/KPE4EPGjK9 — caru (@carulinhe) March 30, 2022

Adwait Patil

Sunday

Judd Apatow

The character: Judd Apatow, comedian, director, producer of such films as “Superbad” and “Anchorman”

The plot: Twitter was ablaze after the on-stage altercation that took place at this year’s Oscars (you know the one), and while seemingly everyone had an opinion on The Slap, some takes were worse than others. That night, Apatow sparked backlash when he took to Twitter to claim that the slap dealt by Will Smith “could have killed” Chris Rock, going on to say in the now-deleted tweet that Smith had “lost his mind”.

Judd Apatow deleted his tweet where he said Will Smith's slap 'could've killed' Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/4LPOfVhvjP — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 28, 2022

The repercussion: Apatow’s response to the Oscars-night slap became subject to criticism and ridicule almost immediately — so much so that he removed the tweet.

Judd Apatow saying that slap “could’ve killed” Chris Rock is so fucking funny lmfao he’s Will Smith not One Punch Man — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) March 28, 2022

Twitter users called out the director’s apparent hypocrisy when it comes to working with violent or problematic celebrities. Several pointed out that while condemning Smith’s actions, Apatow continues to work with actor James Franco, who has been accused of violent and inappropriate behaviour towards women.

that's why you swiftly dealt with james franco after he grabbed busy philipps, screamed in her face, and threw her to the ground knocking the wind out of her while shooting freaks and geeks right https://t.co/QaKIWnVK0f — caroline walsh-king (@mwkcaroline) March 28, 2022

judd apatow talking about violence and rage after a tiny slap but not about continuing to work with james franco after multiple instances of him being violent against women pic.twitter.com/AYkbXIXPbC — fake (@mitskiIeaks) March 28, 2022

judd apatow rt this is so funny when u remember he let james franco get away with grabbing busy phillips and throwing her on the ground during filming of freaks and geeks then played it off as he was just “getting in character” 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/EVfadBrBdp — ً ً (@pughclines) March 28, 2022

A number of people on Twitter also highlighted the harm exaggerated claims like Apatow’s can cause in a society that already perceives Black men to be dangerous.

I can’t get over Judd Apatow claiming Will Smith could have killed Chris Rock. For a small slap! It’s the world’s greatest reach but it’s not a reach to say it’s exactly this logic which exaggerates the danger of black people and leads to fatal policing and longer sentences — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) March 28, 2022

Judd Apatow got on twitter and attempted to portray will smith as a murderer. The level of anti-Blackness from white folks in hollywood will never surprise me LMAO — Jason (One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) March 28, 2022

Editor’s note: Apatow did finally address his deleted tweet on an episode of KFC Radio, hosted by Kevin Clancy. Apatow said, “Anything you say — people are like f*ck you.”

Darcy Jimenez

Dishonorable Mention

Emily Porter, MD

The character: Emily Porter, MD, ally to Apatow in melodramatic concern about the health ramifications of The Slap

The plot: A doctor on Twitter responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars with a very oddly specific concern about the hypothetical ramifications of a slap:

“Just a reminder that if Will Smith had slapped Betty White for a joke she made (however insensitive),” Porter wrote, she easily could’ve fallen backward, cracked her skull and died of a brain bleed. Same with Bob Saget obviously. Violence is NEVER okay. I’m team #takeitback.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. Why is Betty White the comedian of choice here? Why would Porter assume Smith would have slapped her? What kind of insensitive joke is Betty White supposed to have told in this scenario? Did she pick Betty White just because she’s old? Does she not realize that anyone falling backward and cracking their skull in a way that resulted in a brain bleed could lead to death? What is Bob Saget doing in this tweet? Who, Dr. Porter, is saying Smith should “take it back” besides you???

The ramifications: If you’re as confused as I am, rest assured we’re far from the only ones. Twitter responded to Porter’s tweet with as much skepticism and ridicule as they did to Apatow’s, coming up with equally absurd sequences of events that could have led to various celebrities’ injury and/or death.

Just a reminder that if Chris Rock had insulted Betty White’s wife’s medical condition on national television by citing one of Ridley Scott’s worst movies that literally no one saw, Betty White could easily have broken her fingers when she smacked him across the face. pic.twitter.com/DQvGPvjVSD — Tea Berry-Blue (@teaberryblue) March 28, 2022

Just a reminder that if Chris Rock had been carrying dynamite in his inner coat pocket he might have exploded into a thousand pieces which would have included sharp bone fragments that might potentially have lodged in the skull and killed, for example, Dame Judi Dench. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) March 28, 2022

What if Chris Rock were made of volatile nitroglycerine? What if the percussive force of the blow had triggered an explosion, compromising the structural integrity of the stage and causing the building to collapse? And what if there was a night school for orphans in the basement? — Alexandra Erin (she/her) (@AlexandraErin) March 28, 2022

Okay but have you considered what might have happened if, instead of Chris Rock, that joke had been told by a giant hand? No matter how hard Will had slapped it, it would technically have counted as a high five. We'd be having a very different discussion.



Think about it. — junegotnailed (@junegotnailed) March 28, 2022

What if Chris Rock was a little baby and Will was wearing brass knuckles, what then — Skrrt Vonnegut.eth (@Skrrt__Vonnegut) March 28, 2022

What is wrong with y’all? Why would you even conceive of this scenario which has zero connection to what happened last night. None. Zilch. Y’all are really determined to portray Black men in the worst possible light. It’s sick. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) March 28, 2022

Actually Betty White and Bob Saget have been dead for several months and thus would not have been attending the oscars this year. — 🔍🔍🔍effexor night sweats🔎🔎🔎 (@lukesquared) March 28, 2022

Porter later deleted her tweet and locked down her Twitter account.

So today's going well for Emily Porter, MD. https://t.co/UlrZbzt0iL pic.twitter.com/At0qtfsFZn — Old Man Milholland (@choochoobear) March 28, 2022

Molly Bradley

Monday

Dr. Oz

The character: Mehmet Oz, former host of the "Dr. Oz Show," the “Jeopardy!” guest host that nobody asked for, climate change denier, hydroxychloroquine superfan, someone who you really shouldn’t take medical advice from, guy running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania despite mostly living in New Jersey

The plot: On Monday, following a snow squall in Pennsylvania that caused a 80-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81 that killed at least six people, Dr. Oz, who doesn’t hold any government position or have any official capacity to act on state matters, weighed in on Twitter saying, “I’m closely monitoring the situation about I-81 in Schuylkill County. Thank you to all the first responders on the scene.”

I’m closely monitoring the situation along I-81 in Schuylkill County. Thank you to all the first responders on the scene. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 28, 2022

The repercussion: Dr. Oz’s curiously worded tweet about monitoring a situation he had no control over earned him a formidable ratio as numerous netizens roasted the controversial TV personality for giving the impression he was in charge of something.

“Monitoring the situation?” In what capacity? Are you any kind of government official? pic.twitter.com/2URFxmJDv0 — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🌻🇺🇦🌊✊🏻🗽🇺🇸 (@StompTheGOP) March 28, 2022

Did your driver tell you? — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 28, 2022

You putting up cones? — 🇺🇦John Paul🇺🇦 (@JohnPaul_HI) March 28, 2022

Can you see I-81 from NJ? pic.twitter.com/EtImRNRGGl — I AM JAFO (Just Another F'ing Observer)/🇺🇦 (@JAFOIAM) March 28, 2022

New Jersey resident expressing concern about a situation in another state. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 28, 2022

What was he going to do? Sell them bullshit nutritional supplements? https://t.co/0Xh6UbH5Sx — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 29, 2022

Are you planning on selling them supplements? https://t.co/Xdh8PjiISj — Jason Rasgon (@vectorgen) March 28, 2022

Ready with homeopathic treatments for crash victims are you? https://t.co/TgVHEsbcnX — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) March 29, 2022

He’s closely monitoring? What the hell. This dude is nothing but a private citizen and has absolutely no power or authority to do a damn thing. Once again full of shit. https://t.co/NwoOc6jfql — Patriotic Moose & Lamb (v.2) (@geno_kusa) March 28, 2022

James Crugnale

Eric Adams

The character: Eric Adams, new mayor of New York City, former cop, comic book-level supervillain currently conducting sweeps to wipe out homeless encampments, vegan, guy who wants all former New Yorkers to get back here this instant, you hear?

The plot: Mayor Eric Adams could have earned a spot as Main Character pretty much any day of the week — not least for what he’s inflicted on the homeless this week.

It will be below freezing all night. So Eric Adams decided to destroy the few worldly possessions that kept these people warm. I'm so ashamed. https://t.co/kdUTthZntT — shaina (@heyshai) March 28, 2022

So it was particularly cruel and bewildering to see Adams out partying on Monday night to celebrate a partnership between Wells Fargo and Bilt Rewards to create a credit card that issues rewards for making rent payments on said credit card. And not just that: the party was attended by celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Floyd Mayweather and fellow main character Dr. Oz, and artists including Wyclef Jean and A$AP Rocky performed.

Too soon to be picking definitive moments of the Adams mayoralty, but partying to promote a Wells Fargo product for paying rent with credit, the same day he trashed a homeless encampment in freezing weather, is certainly something. https://t.co/hV97710EqT — Nick Pinto (@macfathom) March 29, 2022

But why just read about it when you could experience a brief moment of the party itself via this video clip:

The whole vibe of this clip is so, so off — so much more off than the vibe of a party for a credit card release seems on its face (which is to say: abhorrently off).

The repercussion: The internet, and particularly NYC residents, liberally expressed their confusion, mirth and ire on Twitter.

there’s a lot of insane things happening today, but we do need to table this and come back to it when we can give it our full energy because……. ? https://t.co/vARqzwt2rj — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 29, 2022

Eric Adams get out of the club and stop stealing the belongings of people without housing help your city and stop being an embarrassment and do your job challenge. Do that challenge. https://t.co/g3Hjw2GMdl — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) March 29, 2022

This has not been a good week for the celebrity class lol https://t.co/fXlKGyauKc — Arbeitology (@Arbeit_Fish) March 30, 2022

imagine you're out at the clerb minding your business and eric adams shows up with his big ass teeth. vibe immediately killed — muna (@Muna_Mire) March 31, 2022

When you show up without asking, “Who all gon be there?” https://t.co/DtkM49orrs — I’ll Name This Profile Later (@Nob0dysFavorite) March 30, 2022

In conclusion, here’s a thread of resources if you’re able to help out the homeless in NYC:

In light of Eric Adams saying he plans to clear 150 encampments by Friday, starting with a violent sweep in freezing temps yesterday right before his trip to the club, I want to share a thread done in partnership with @protest_nyc on how people can help our unhoused neighbors. 🧵 — Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) March 29, 2022

Molly Bradley

