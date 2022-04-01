Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SLAP-HAPPY

A Director Concerned About Slap-Related Fatalities And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

2.2k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

A Director Concerned About Slap-Related Fatalities And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week's characters also include a podcaster with a weird take about texting, a doctor who is monitoring the traffic situation and a mayor seen out clubbing with Cara Delevingne.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a podcaster with a cynical take about normal texts, a director very concerned about accidental death by slap, a controversial doctor who inexplicably announced he was monitoring an interstate pileup and a mayor who was seen out clubbing with celebs the same week he swept his city to remove its homeless encampments.



Saturday

Touré

The character: Touré, podcaster, former MSNBC host, anti-text message advocate

The plot: It’s not often you see the perfect tweet. More than 10,000 quote retweets, less than 500 retweets and just under 2,500 likes. Numbers don’t lie. Touré produces meritless Twitter content at an astonishing rate and sometimes professional athletes also get annoyed. His most recent take was about goodbye protocol.



“The whole ‘text me when you get home’ thing really bugs me,” he wrote. “It says ‘I’m a little worried that you might not get home safely which would be horrible but I’m not going to anything (sic) about it except sit here safe in my home.“

This is an astonishing take. Was he on the receiving end of said text after a coffee catch up in the park, or did this come to him during an evening exercise routine? Touré thinks we all plug out immediately after social interaction. Once the deed is done, we’re free. At the core, of course his intent is pure. No one in their right mind will foresee danger and let it slide. But to paint a boilerplate text as indictment on you, me and everyone we know? Not cool, boss.

The repercussion: This one definitely struck a nerve. From replies to quote-tweets, from blue checks to normies — everyone had a go at him.



Adwait Patil



Sunday

Judd Apatow


The character: Judd Apatow, comedian, director, producer of such films as “Superbad” and “Anchorman”

The plot: Twitter was ablaze after the on-stage altercation that took place at this year’s Oscars (you know the one), and while seemingly everyone had an opinion on The Slap, some takes were worse than others. That night, Apatow sparked backlash when he took to Twitter to claim that the slap dealt by Will Smith “could have killed” Chris Rock, going on to say in the now-deleted tweet that Smith had “lost his mind”.



The repercussion: Apatow’s response to the Oscars-night slap became subject to criticism and ridicule almost immediately — so much so that he removed the tweet.



Twitter users called out the director’s apparent hypocrisy when it comes to working with violent or problematic celebrities. Several pointed out that while condemning Smith’s actions, Apatow continues to work with actor James Franco, who has been accused of violent and inappropriate behaviour towards women.


A number of people on Twitter also highlighted the harm exaggerated claims like Apatow’s can cause in a society that already perceives Black men to be dangerous.



Editor’s note: Apatow did finally address his deleted tweet on an episode of KFC Radio, hosted by Kevin Clancy. Apatow said, “Anything you say — people are like f*ck you.”


Darcy Jimenez


Dishonorable Mention

Emily Porter, MD

The character: Emily Porter, MD, ally to Apatow in melodramatic concern about the health ramifications of The Slap

The plot: A doctor on Twitter responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars with a very oddly specific concern about the hypothetical ramifications of a slap:



“Just a reminder that if Will Smith had slapped Betty White for a joke she made (however insensitive),” Porter wrote, she easily could’ve fallen backward, cracked her skull and died of a brain bleed. Same with Bob Saget obviously. Violence is NEVER okay. I’m team #takeitback.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. Why is Betty White the comedian of choice here? Why would Porter assume Smith would have slapped her? What kind of insensitive joke is Betty White supposed to have told in this scenario? Did she pick Betty White just because she’s old? Does she not realize that anyone falling backward and cracking their skull in a way that resulted in a brain bleed could lead to death? What is Bob Saget doing in this tweet? Who, Dr. Porter, is saying Smith should “take it back” besides you???

The ramifications: If you’re as confused as I am, rest assured we’re far from the only ones. Twitter responded to Porter’s tweet with as much skepticism and ridicule as they did to Apatow’s, coming up with equally absurd sequences of events that could have led to various celebrities’ injury and/or death.



Porter later deleted her tweet and locked down her Twitter account.



Molly Bradley



Monday

Dr. Oz

The character: Mehmet Oz, former host of the "Dr. Oz Show," the “Jeopardy!” guest host that nobody asked for, climate change denier, hydroxychloroquine superfan, someone who you really shouldn’t take medical advice from, guy running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania despite mostly living in New Jersey

The plot: On Monday, following a snow squall in Pennsylvania that caused a 80-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81 that killed at least six people, Dr. Oz, who doesn’t hold any government position or have any official capacity to act on state matters, weighed in on Twitter saying, “I’m closely monitoring the situation about I-81 in Schuylkill County. Thank you to all the first responders on the scene.”



The repercussion: Dr. Oz’s curiously worded tweet about monitoring a situation he had no control over earned him a formidable ratio as numerous netizens roasted the controversial TV personality for giving the impression he was in charge of something.


  

James Crugnale



Eric Adams

The character: Eric Adams, new mayor of New York City, former cop, comic book-level supervillain currently conducting sweeps to wipe out homeless encampments, vegan, guy who wants all former New Yorkers to get back here this instant, you hear?

The plot: Mayor Eric Adams could have earned a spot as Main Character pretty much any day of the week — not least for what he’s inflicted on the homeless this week.



So it was particularly cruel and bewildering to see Adams out partying on Monday night to celebrate a partnership between Wells Fargo and Bilt Rewards to create a credit card that issues rewards for making rent payments on said credit card. And not just that: the party was attended by celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Floyd Mayweather and fellow main character Dr. Oz, and artists including Wyclef Jean and A$AP Rocky performed.



But why just read about it when you could experience a brief moment of the party itself via this video clip:



The whole vibe of this clip is so, so off — so much more off than the vibe of a party for a credit card release seems on its face (which is to say: abhorrently off).


The repercussion: The internet, and particularly NYC residents, liberally expressed their confusion, mirth and ire on Twitter.



In conclusion, here’s a thread of resources if you’re able to help out the homeless in NYC:



Molly Bradley


———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy with a poorly received take about a Japanese movie and an already-notorious woman who left her NYC apartment in shambles while owing $40K in rent.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.