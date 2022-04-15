Trending
sky's the limit, charlie

A Conservative Pundit Who Thinks Tall Buildings Make You Liberal, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week, we've also got a great new Disney villain, a guy dunking on NYC to pitch his NYC-based company and a political writer who doesn't think professional athletes should sport uniforms with flowers.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a political writer who thinks flowers negate a professional athlete’s masculinity, a guy who didn’t make the Disney dance team but would make a great Disney villain, a guy dunking on New York City in order to pitch his NYC-based company and a conservative pundit who thinks tall buildings make you liberal.



Monday

Frank McDonough

The character: Frank McDonough, political writer, firm believer that flowers are not for men

The plot: This spring, the Washington Nationals and the Wizards debuted a special uniform that features cherry blossoms in honor of DC’s iconic attraction.

The Nationals wore the uniforms for their home opening weekend of April 9 and 10, and they will wear them at select games throughout the season.



But, of course, there’s always going to be someone around to rain on the parade (in this case, the literal Cherry Blossom Festival Parade).



Frank McDonough, a political writer with 65 followers, seems to feel strongly that pink flowers on a uniform negate its wearer’s masculinity. It’s a dated, simplistically gendered take that, sure, some people might share, but if any of those people are literally professional athletes, they haven’t spoken up.


The repercussion: The people who saw McDonough’s tweet unanimously dunked on him, and rightly so.



But perhaps this person said it the best:



Molly Bradley



Dylan Adler


The character: Dylan Adler, comedian, backflipper, divider of Twitter users

The plot: On Monday, comedian Dylan Adler tweeted, “I was rejected from being a dancer at universal studios so I came to watch their first show” — accompanied by a video of himself waiting for the dancers’ performance to end before stepping forward and doing a backflip in front of the crowd.



The repercussion: While the video was hilarious to many (mostly those who understood it was a joke), those who thought he was genuinely trying to flex on Universal Studios’ professional entertainers failed to see the funny side.



Some of the best responses came from Twitter users who used Adler’s post to poke fun right back at him - even Universal Orlando itself got involved.



And if his original post didn’t prove it already, Adler’s reactions to the tweets making fun of him show he definitely doesn’t take himself too seriously.



Darcy Jimenez



Tuesday

Cole Callinan

The character: Cole Callinan, literally some rando on Twitter

The plot: An unknown character named Cole — seriously, I follow thousands of people, not one connection to this a/c — tweeted out that cities suck, and questioned, “What happened to living off the land God created?” Then threaded a bunch of terribly written takes and linked to something called Praxis Society, and said: “But it doesn’t have to be this way. Our decline is not our destiny. Between the cracks of the urban concrete, something fundamentally new is growing… building a new city @PraxisSociety. Apply.”



Now wait a minute. I’ve seen trolls, those who can’t help themselves and those who do it because that’s who they are. I’ve seen humorists, those who try their best but are terrible, and effortless performers who can entertain the world with just 280 characters. Then there’s performance art. But tbh, this take has me stumped. I don’t know what this is. What the hell is Cole talking about? Through a link on his profile and some basic googling, either the Twitter Cole is Cole O`Brien, who works at Rose AI — or I just wasted my time googling that.


The repercussion: Either way, people dunked on the dude and he replied with single-word taunts. Boss move.



Adwait Patil



Wednesday

Charlie Kirk

The character: Charlie Kirk, founder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, conservative pundit who frequently plays fast and loose with the facts, guy who loves to make things he’s mad about sound awesome

The plot: Kirk made a head-scratching claim on Tuesday during a stop on his “Educate Don’t Mandate Tour,” saying living in tall buildings made people more liberal.

“We have a huge housing crisis in our country, the likes of which we have not seen in a long period of time,” Kirk explained. “But, I believe that we need to build horizontally, not vertically. It’s one of my speeches. Developers don’t like it when I say this, but it’s true. The higher the building, the more liberal the voter…The closer to the ground you are, the more conservative you are.”

“We should encourage people to spread horizontally, and not vertically,” he concluded.

Media Matters’s Jason Campbell tweeted a video of the speech on Wednesday, which wound up becoming a trending topic.



It was unclear what Kirk was sourcing for his claim. The Independent's Gustaf Kilander charitably thought he might be referring to a September 2019 Derek Thompson article from The Atlantic which made the argument that "living in a city might naturally promote ideologies that correspond with the modern Democratic Party.”


The repercussion: Kirk’s questionable claim was roundly mocked across the Twitterverse as the pundit’s political foes characterized it as both spurious and laughable. “Young Turks” host John Iadarola quipped that it sounded like Kirk made the claim after falling off a tall building.


​​


Other people observed that Kirk happened to live in a tall building. And even lauded Donald Trump for his tall buildings.



James Crugnale



———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a former city attorney with a doozy of a tweet about mask mandates and a magazine with a questionable report about why your thermostat should be set at 82° every night.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

