A Conservative Pundit Who Thinks Tall Buildings Make You Liberal, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week's characters include a political writer who thinks flowers negate a professional athlete’s masculinity, a guy who didn’t make the Disney dance team but would make a great Disney villain, a guy dunking on New York City in order to pitch his NYC-based company and a conservative pundit who thinks tall buildings make you liberal.

Monday

Frank McDonough

The character: Frank McDonough, political writer, firm believer that flowers are not for men

The plot: This spring, the Washington Nationals and the Wizards debuted a special uniform that features cherry blossoms in honor of DC’s iconic attraction.

The Nationals wore the uniforms for their home opening weekend of April 9 and 10, and they will wear them at select games throughout the season.

But, of course, there’s always going to be someone around to rain on the parade (in this case, the literal Cherry Blossom Festival Parade).

Please let this be the last of those uniforms. They are the antithesis of masculine athletes. — Frank (@FrankEMcDonough) April 11, 2022

Frank McDonough, a political writer with 65 followers, seems to feel strongly that pink flowers on a uniform negate its wearer’s masculinity. It’s a dated, simplistically gendered take that, sure, some people might share, but if any of those people are literally professional athletes, they haven’t spoken up.

The repercussion: The people who saw McDonough’s tweet unanimously dunked on him, and rightly so.

You see a little bit of pink and you get all upset lmao — Nats Stats (@stats_nats) April 11, 2022

Imagine being this insecure in your masculinity lmao https://t.co/Px90DLqi90 — Daniel (Taylor’s Version) 🍅🧣 (@Danielsaysstuff) April 12, 2022

I adore the new Nationals uniforms. They are fabulous! More important they speak to be beauty of baseball, the impermanence of life, and that for a fleeting moment each spring, the Nats could be World Series Champs.



You, sir, are no fan of Nature, the Nats, or Spring. — Chico Mendez (@ChicoMendez20) April 11, 2022

The day they went on sale produced the largest one day revenue in the history of the Nationals Team Store, but please tell us what the thesis of "masculine athletes" should be. The 69 followers you've managed to acquire over 13 years here deserve to know. — David Gaines Ⓥ 🇦🇫 🇺🇦 (@NatsAndCats) April 11, 2022

Fellas, is it gay to play pro baseball in a grey jersey with little pink flowers on it? https://t.co/Iujix3nmmj — cassian seandor (@SmackHenry) April 11, 2022

But perhaps this person said it the best:

pic.twitter.com/u2i9H8dGzj — Stephen Huge Max Scherzer Fan 😍🔥 (@StephenJosiah13) April 11, 2022

Molly Bradley

Dylan Adler

The character: Dylan Adler, comedian, backflipper, divider of Twitter users

The plot: On Monday, comedian Dylan Adler tweeted, “I was rejected from being a dancer at universal studios so I came to watch their first show” — accompanied by a video of himself waiting for the dancers’ performance to end before stepping forward and doing a backflip in front of the crowd.

I was rejected from being a dancer at universal studios so I came to watch their first show pic.twitter.com/mBjBCClaRq — Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) April 11, 2022

The repercussion: While the video was hilarious to many (mostly those who understood it was a joke), those who thought he was genuinely trying to flex on Universal Studios’ professional entertainers failed to see the funny side.

That was just pathetic and petty. I swear this is the generation of primadonnas and narcissists. https://t.co/2XLnydx1u7 — 『MrELDENSHILLMan』 (@TheStrxggler) April 13, 2022

Not this eight year old saying what we are all thinking without speaking pic.twitter.com/AweShvU0Ny — Dr Hall (@MrBenLHall) April 11, 2022

Do u kno the level of cringiness u need to achieve in order to make a bunch of kids at Universal cringe https://t.co/LfYMyt2zic — Real Hater Brack (@brackNmild) April 12, 2022

Some people really need to learn how to take rejection. Sometimes being rejected can open up an opportunity in another place. You got to stop thinking that the world is a Disney movie. The world doesn't revolve around you. Life goes on. You can't have tunnel vision when doing so. https://t.co/BPk8aZDFmT — Inkfy (COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@inkfycreates) April 13, 2022

there is something very dangerous about people that don’t get embarrassed https://t.co/XRIDo4iKq8 — omzo (@sadfolklorian) April 11, 2022

Damn imagine being too annoying to work in entertainment https://t.co/mkgQRnyjzN — Mearn (@mearn) April 12, 2022

Some of the best responses came from Twitter users who used Adler’s post to poke fun right back at him - even Universal Orlando itself got involved.

That hater stance is fucking hilarious pic.twitter.com/wj3QnEUb8s — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) April 12, 2022

You definitely a whole Disney channel villain especially the way you was standing https://t.co/FmFvPmEFoe — Spared Channel 73 (🎂 1 day) (@Omari_Spared) April 12, 2022

That little girl look at you like pic.twitter.com/loJjb58ZAr — JAY (@MadaraUchihaw) April 12, 2022

Let's leave the flips to this guy. 💚 pic.twitter.com/W4JhSS4iIf — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 12, 2022

Chris Brown stans trying to argue that he’s a better performer than Beyoncé: https://t.co/zNqKpfSLAv — Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel (@Beys_Accountant) April 12, 2022

Dylan deserves to be cast as a tv villain after how few people thought this was a joke https://t.co/WPYjwxreUJ — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) April 12, 2022

And if his original post didn’t prove it already, Adler’s reactions to the tweets making fun of him show he definitely doesn’t take himself too seriously.

I tweeted a video of me doing a backflip. Here is what happened pic.twitter.com/cYYTPUKxET — Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) April 13, 2022

Sending this to my physician pic.twitter.com/alvnviEQ0t — Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) April 13, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Tuesday

Cole Callinan

The character: Cole Callinan, literally some rando on Twitter

The plot: An unknown character named Cole — seriously, I follow thousands of people, not one connection to this a/c — tweeted out that cities suck, and questioned, “What happened to living off the land God created?” Then threaded a bunch of terribly written takes and linked to something called Praxis Society, and said: “But it doesn’t have to be this way. Our decline is not our destiny. Between the cracks of the urban concrete, something fundamentally new is growing… building a new city @PraxisSociety. Apply.”

God has given us grass to run through, flowers and fruits grown from the ground. Why are we adding pesticides, GMOs, preservatives, and chemically produced sugars? This is how we nourish our bodies, and in turn our souls. — cole (@colecallinan) April 12, 2022

But it doesn’t have to be this way.



Our decline is not our destiny.



Between the cracks of the urban concrete, something fundamentally new is growing…building a new city @PraxisSociety. Apply. — cole (@colecallinan) April 12, 2022

Now wait a minute. I’ve seen trolls, those who can’t help themselves and those who do it because that’s who they are. I’ve seen humorists, those who try their best but are terrible, and effortless performers who can entertain the world with just 280 characters. Then there’s performance art. But tbh, this take has me stumped. I don’t know what this is. What the hell is Cole talking about? Through a link on his profile and some basic googling, either the Twitter Cole is Cole O`Brien, who works at Rose AI — or I just wasted my time googling that.

The repercussion: Either way, people dunked on the dude and he replied with single-word taunts. Boss move.

ah that perennial parlor game: is this person a eugenicist, a Berkeley leftist from the early '70s, or Stewart Udall https://t.co/MjJ75KOyTz — Jake Anbinder (@JakeAnbinder) April 14, 2022

please i am begging for insane takes like this to become popular enough for nyc to become affordable again https://t.co/tL0pXL2zq3 — Told Slant (@Felixixix666) April 14, 2022

its actually pretty fun and cool https://t.co/JDT11QoWiB — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) April 13, 2022

Cities are the fundamental unit of civilization and have been for 6000 years. They're not going away, and compared to living on a farm, they are immensely popular to the point where people move to them as soon as they can avoid farming. — constans (@constans) April 13, 2022

relax star trek — cole (@colecallinan) April 14, 2022

Adwait Patil

Wednesday

Charlie Kirk

The character: Charlie Kirk, founder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, conservative pundit who frequently plays fast and loose with the facts, guy who loves to make things he’s mad about sound awesome

The plot: Kirk made a head-scratching claim on Tuesday during a stop on his “Educate Don’t Mandate Tour,” saying living in tall buildings made people more liberal.

“We have a huge housing crisis in our country, the likes of which we have not seen in a long period of time,” Kirk explained. “But, I believe that we need to build horizontally, not vertically. It’s one of my speeches. Developers don’t like it when I say this, but it’s true. The higher the building, the more liberal the voter…The closer to the ground you are, the more conservative you are.”

“We should encourage people to spread horizontally, and not vertically,” he concluded.

Media Matters’s Jason Campbell tweeted a video of the speech on Wednesday, which wound up becoming a trending topic.

Charlie Kirk asserts that tall buildings make people liberal: "The higher the building, the more liberal the voter. It just is. The closer to the ground you are, the more conservative you are" pic.twitter.com/ar5TlJYgWh — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 13, 2022

It was unclear what Kirk was sourcing for his claim. The Independent's Gustaf Kilander charitably thought he might be referring to a September 2019 Derek Thompson article from The Atlantic which made the argument that "living in a city might naturally promote ideologies that correspond with the modern Democratic Party.”

The repercussion: Kirk’s questionable claim was roundly mocked across the Twitterverse as the pundit’s political foes characterized it as both spurious and laughable. “Young Turks” host John Iadarola quipped that it sounded like Kirk made the claim after falling off a tall building.

​​

The kind of point you make after suffering brain damage from falling off of a very tall, liberal building. https://t.co/Gf3o3UB2Yv — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 13, 2022

They teach you this day 1 in architecture school and make you swear on a copy of Towards a New Architecture that you will put everyone in the tall buildings to make them liberal as hell until you die https://t.co/90Y2Aa457J — 🏜🔋, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) April 14, 2022

this is why so many extremists live in their mother's basements https://t.co/dGG4B5RyXe — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) April 13, 2022

From the looks of it, Charlie should take the stairs more. https://t.co/mFQHetJJj2 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 14, 2022

Other people observed that Kirk happened to live in a tall building. And even lauded Donald Trump for his tall buildings.

Charlie Kirk famously bought a Florida condo in this high rise building (and as far I can tell doesn't own a home in Arizona where he lives): pic.twitter.com/8xmMup3Q8D — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) April 13, 2022

Charlie Kirk kept tweeting during the 2016 campaign that Trump was awesome because he built buildings. https://t.co/FKXyDKuAoY pic.twitter.com/DmeheBBofX — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 13, 2022

James Crugnale

———

