A Congressman Who Doesn't Know About Green Screen Technology, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 4.6k reads
This week we've also got a guy under the impression that crypto has only ever been universally beloved and a random person who doesn't know much about F1.

This week's characters include a guy under the impression that crypto has only ever been universally beloved, a random person who doesn’t know much about F1 racing and a Congressman who is unfamiliar with the wonders of TV magic.



Monday

Bobby Goodlatte

The character: Bobby Goodlatte, Twitter user, investor, person with unclear stance on NFTs

The plot: On Monday, startup investor Bobby Goodlatte took to Twitter to share a baffling take: that it’s only become popular to criticize NFT art in recent months, and anyone doing so now is just jumping on the bandwagon. “Where was everybody 6 months ago?” he asked. “You’re only entitled to a victory lap if you called out the nonsense when doing so came at a social cost. When it was the unpopular thing to say.”



Confusing. At no point have pro-NFT-ers been in the majority — at no point were the people making fun of non-fungible art boldly going against the status quo. Most people are, at the very least, skeptical about the rise of blockchain-based art.


The repercussion: People on Twitter were quick to set Bobby straight, letting him know that actually, lots of people have criticized NFT art for a very long time, and that none of them were being brave or doing so at a “social cost” (what does that even mean?).



Darcy Jimenez



A Guy Named Paul


The character: Paul, literal no-one from Britain who doesn’t like “woke lefties”

The plot: In a now deleted tweet some guy called Paul wrote about F1 presenter Naomi Schiff, saying she wasn’t qualified to commentate on the sport because she didn’t have any F1 experience.



Usually inane takes like these fly under the radar, because of how 2000-and-late they are, but the F1 community isn’t forgiving of stupidity. Schiff began presenting for Formula One this year, and has nearly a decades worth of professional driving experience, which I can quite safely say is decades worth more than the casual racing fan who enjoys fast cars from the comfort of a screen perched on their tummy.


The repercussion: Schiff herself waved it off, and with Lewis Hamilton in her corner it was a matter of time before bigman Paul deleted the tweet.

But it was the real racing fans who pointed out just how stupid it was comig for Schiff, who’s been kicking ass on the racetrack for years leading up to her new gig.



Schiff’s response:


Adwait Patil



Thursday

Greg Steube

The character: Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), Florida man, guy who voted to overturn the 2020 election results, not a fan of the "Communist News Network."

The plot: On Thursday, Congressman Steube criticized the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings, saying they were a publicity stunt to get ratings for CNN and claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN “build a full TV set” inside the Capitol building.



“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] let the Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood,” Steube tweeted.

In actuality, the cable news network was using a green screen backdrop of Statuary Hall, which Nancy Pelosi’s press representative gently pointed out to Steube.



The repercussion: Steube later deleted his tweet, but not before CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski screenshotted it for posterity and received widespread mockery around the Twittersphere for his unfamiliarity with green screen technology.



James Crugnale


