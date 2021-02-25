46
Game Changer

Submitted by Joshua Schnell
NFTs have taken the crypto market by storm and are reinventing collectibles, artwork and gaming. But what are these new tokens?

The Lede

One of the main benefits of owning a digital collectible versus a physical collectible like a Pokemon card or rare minted coin is that each NFT contains distinguishing information that makes it both distinct from any other NFT and easily verifiable. This makes the creation and circulation of fake collectibles pointless because each item can be traced back to the original issuer.

