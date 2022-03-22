Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NON-FUNGIBLE MUNCHABLES

Submitted by James Crugnale via inputmag.com

Want Fries With That Ape? NFT Restaurants Are Officially A Trend
After spending "$387,000 on one Bored Ape and two Mutant Apes," restauranteur Andy Nguyen is bringing the Bored Ape iconography to a new pop-up burger joint, a new entrant in the NFT restaurant trend.

The Lede

Nguyen is launching a "NFT-backed fast food outlet called Bored & Hungry" in effort to "bridge the digital world with real life experience," according to Input Mag's Chris Stokel-Walker.

Key Details

  • The Long Beach-based Bored & Hungry is part of the growing NFT restaurant trend which includes Gary Vaynerchuk's Flyflish Club, a dining club where membership is purchased on the blockchain.
  • Brooklyn Chop House, a steakhouse in New York, has also opened its doors to those with a non-fungible membership (estimated at $8,000 a pop).
  • These burgeoning startups hope that "NFTs can reinvigorate (the) restaurant industry."

Comments

Additional submission from James Crugnale: