NON-FUNGIBLE MUNCHABLES
Want Fries With That Ape? NFT Restaurants Are Officially A Trend
Submitted by James Crugnale via inputmag.com
The Lede
Nguyen is launching a "NFT-backed fast food outlet called Bored & Hungry" in effort to "bridge the digital world with real life experience," according to Input Mag's Chris Stokel-Walker.
Key Details
- The Long Beach-based Bored & Hungry is part of the growing NFT restaurant trend which includes Gary Vaynerchuk's Flyflish Club, a dining club where membership is purchased on the blockchain.
- Brooklyn Chop House, a steakhouse in New York, has also opened its doors to those with a non-fungible membership (estimated at $8,000 a pop).
- These burgeoning startups hope that "NFTs can reinvigorate (the) restaurant industry."
Comments