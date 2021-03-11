23
+ digg
'ECOLOGICAL NIGHTMARE PYRAMID SCHEME'

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The fight over the future of NFTs.

The Lede

NFTs currently operate on cryptocurrency blockchains, the majority of them on Ethereum. Ethereum uses a system called "proof of work" to conduct its transactions, and it takes up a lot of energy. As NFTs proliferate, they account for more and more of Ethereum's carbon emissions. Critics say it's an unduly large energy toll for what's already a questionable kind of artistic transaction.

Key Details

  • Ethereum uses about the same amount of electricity to operate as does the country of Libya.
  • The carbon footprint of the average NFT amounts to over a month's worth of energy used by an EU resident.
  • Though the creation, purchase or sale of any NFT is responsible for a certain amount of Ethereum's emissions, it's unclear whether the current NFT boom is increasing the blockchain's overall emissions.

Other articles and videos you might like

12
+ digg
WE TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Submitted by Digg Editors
As headlines about people bidding eye-watering sums on GIFs of Pop Tart cats, the first-ever tweet, a Kings of Leon album and other NFTs piled up over the last several weeks, the CNN Business team decided the best way to understand the craze would be to buy one ourselves.