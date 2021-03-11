Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
The Climate Controversy Swirling Around NFTs
The LedeNFTs currently operate on cryptocurrency blockchains, the majority of them on Ethereum. Ethereum uses a system called "proof of work" to conduct its transactions, and it takes up a lot of energy. As NFTs proliferate, they account for more and more of Ethereum's carbon emissions. Critics say it's an unduly large energy toll for what's already a questionable kind of artistic transaction.
Key Details
The Source
