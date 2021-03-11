Other articles and videos you might like

71
+ digg
WE TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Submitted by Digg Editors
As headlines about people bidding eye-watering sums on GIFs of Pop Tart cats, the first-ever tweet, a Kings of Leon album and other NFTs piled up over the last several weeks, the CNN Business team decided the best way to understand the craze would be to buy one ourselves.