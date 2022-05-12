Popular
Madonna Has Created NFTs Of Herself 'Giving Birth To Art'

Madonna collaborated with the artist Beeple to create videos portraying her in apocalyptic and surreal scenarios giving birth to flowers, trees, centipedes and more.

Along with digital artist Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann), pop icon Madonna has created a set of NFTs that are set to drop today at 6 PM EST.

According to Madonna, the series of videos that she and Beeple have been working on for a year now depict her giving birth to creativity and art, in both apocalyptic wastelands and strange lab environments.

She posted clips of conversations about the art between her and Beeple to her Instagram. Among other things, she says, "I think it's really important that people know that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos."



