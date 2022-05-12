Madonna Has Created NFTs Of Herself 'Giving Birth To Art'

Along with digital artist Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann), pop icon Madonna has created a set of NFTs that are set to drop today at 6 PM EST.

According to Madonna, the series of videos that she and Beeple have been working on for a year now depict her giving birth to creativity and art, in both apocalyptic wastelands and strange lab environments.

She posted clips of conversations about the art between her and Beeple to her Instagram. Among other things, she says, "I think it's really important that people know that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos."