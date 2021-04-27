BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE
'Disaster Girl' Makes $473,000 Selling The NFT Of Her Meme
Submitted by James Crugnale via gizmodo.com
The LedeDisaster Girl, aka Zoe Roth, found a way to make money off the viral image that was taken back when she was 4 years old.
Key Details
- The photograph of Roth grinning in front of a burning house was taken by her father in January 2005. Zoe, now a 21-year-old college student, is studying Peace, War and Defense.
- The picture became a meme around 2008, and is one of the most memorable images of the early internet.
- An unknown person reached out to her and her father in February and encouraged Roth to sell the image as a NFT. They will split the earnings from the sale.