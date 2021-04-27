Picks Video Long Reads Tech
All aboard the NFT train! If you're looking for news on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), you've come to the right place.

BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE

Submitted by James Crugnale via gizmodo.com

Zoe Roth, who was photographed posing devilishly in front of a burning house as a little girl, sold her iconic meme for 180 Ethereum, worth approximately $473,000.

The Lede

Disaster Girl, aka Zoe Roth, found a way to make money off the viral image that was taken back when she was 4 years old.

Key Details

  • The photograph of Roth grinning in front of a burning house was taken by her father in January 2005. Zoe, now a 21-year-old college student, is studying Peace, War and Defense.
  • The picture became a meme around 2008, and is one of the most memorable images of the early internet.
  • An unknown person reached out to her and her father in February and encouraged Roth to sell the image as a NFT. They will split the earnings from the sale.