'IT FEATURES A PRIMATE WITH THE WORD SH*TE'
Comedian Parodies What It Would Be Like If NFTs Were Appraised On 'Antiques Roadshow'
Submitted by James Crugnale
Antiques Roadshow: NFT Edition pic.twitter.com/3kPgiDGY8L— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) January 28, 2022
Here's the "Bored Ape" knock-off NFT that Burke imagined:
