POWER TO THE BEEPLE

Submitted by James Crugnale
"I do view this as the next chapter of art history."

The Lede

Mike Winkelmann, the artist known as Beeple, sold an NFT (non-fungible token) version of his digital art collage "Everydays — The First 5000 Days" for a record-breaking $69 million at Christie's. It is now considered the third-most expensive piece of art by a living artist to sell at auction. Beeple, who before October had never sold a print for more than $100, ranks "among the top three most valuable living artists," Christie's said.

Key Details

  • Beeple's digital collage "Everydays — The First 5000 Days" became the first digital work of art sold by a major auction house.
  • "Everydays" was a collage of digital art that Beeple created over the past 14 years.
  • The auction has helped further advance the popularity of NFTs.

