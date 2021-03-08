Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Beeple Sold An NFT For $69 Million
The LedeMike Winkelmann, the artist known as Beeple, sold an NFT (non-fungible token) version of his digital art collage "Everydays — The First 5000 Days" for a record-breaking $69 million at Christie's. It is now considered the third-most expensive piece of art by a living artist to sell at auction. Beeple, who before October had never sold a print for more than $100, ranks "among the top three most valuable living artists," Christie's said.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Why NFTs Are Suddenly Selling For Millions Of Dollars
NFTs And Crypto Art Will Create Multi-Billion Markets For Digital Objects With Financial Features
The Next Frontier Of The NFT Gold Rush: Your Tweets