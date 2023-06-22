Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

LFG

Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Want To Fight. Who Are We To Stop Them?

Adwait
Adwait
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Want To Fight. Who Are We To Stop Them?
If this is the way the world ends, we're all for it.
·
·
·

Elon Musk, known sh—tposter and sh—talker continues to tweet his way into the future despite his company not doing so well. On the other hand, his billionaire foil Mark Zuckerberg is busy training for fights, sometimes he wins, and sometimes he loses.

Not sure how this came up in conversation, but this week Musk tweeted that he wanted to fight Zuck in response to a tweet about Meta preparing a Twitter rival.

Word reached Zuck, and he sent out a direct response on his social media platform, Instagram.

And The Verge's Alex Heath got confirmation that Zuck was in his senses, and that the response was legit. "The story speaks for itself," Iska Saric, a Meta spokesperson, told Heath.

So please, billionaire overlords, let's make this happen.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories