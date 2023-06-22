Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Want To Fight. Who Are We To Stop Them?

Elon Musk, known sh—tposter and sh—talker continues to tweet his way into the future despite his company not doing so well. On the other hand, his billionaire foil Mark Zuckerberg is busy training for fights, sometimes he wins, and sometimes he loses.

Not sure how this came up in conversation, but this week Musk tweeted that he wanted to fight Zuck in response to a tweet about Meta preparing a Twitter rival.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Word reached Zuck, and he sent out a direct response on his social media platform, Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight:



“Send Me Location” pic.twitter.com/u4qaVd7zxA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2023

And The Verge's Alex Heath got confirmation that Zuck was in his senses, and that the response was legit. "The story speaks for itself," Iska Saric, a Meta spokesperson, told Heath.

So please, billionaire overlords, let's make this happen.