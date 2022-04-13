'I SAID GUYS, TRUST ME. THIS IS THE GUY'
Zack Dahnan, A Security Camera Installer, Explains How He Found The Subway Suspect Shooter
491 reads | submitted by Adwait
Zack Dahnan, the 21-year old security camera installer who first spotted the suspected subway shooter in the East Village, is holding an impromptu press conference on 1st Avenue. He says news of the presser left him unable to sleep. pic.twitter.com/5j3DrFqnMx— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) April 13, 2022
Thank you Zack! Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him. #brooklynshooter #nyc #brooklyn #shooter #hero @nytimes pic.twitter.com/5pF6S0OgVR— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments