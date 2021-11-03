Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

'I WAS LITERALLY SCREAMING IN PAIN'

Young Women Recount Horrifying Sexual Encounters With Dave Portnoy That Were Degrading And Violent
Young women have previously hesitated speaking up against the the Barstool Sports founder fearing retaliation from his large legion of fans.

The Lede

Portnoy is known for his reckless and salacious behavior, online and offline, which he has made a part of his personal and professional brand. He has used racist language and rape jokes openly and harassed female journalists. After interviewing more than two dozen people in Portnoy's orbit, including three young women who had sex with him, they all point to a frightening and humiliating experience dealing with him.

Key Details

  • Madison, then a 20-year-old college student, met Portnoy, who was 43 at the time, said he choked her and recorded their sexual encounters without advance permission. "I felt like I was just a human sex doll," she said.
  • Allison, a 19-year-old Nantucket resident, recalls being choked by Portnoy during sex. She says it wasn't sexual assault, but that she "felt very preyed on." Allison was hospitalized three nights later and was suicidal. "I guess it was kind of my breaking point," she said.

Additional Thoughts

  • A Barstool Sports attorney said the accusations "embody half-truths, are highly misleading, lack appropriate context, and appear to have been provided to you by individuals whose motivations and trustworthiness should at least have been fully vetted."

