nearly 3 million views
YouTuber Accused Of Deliberately Crashing Plane For Views Pleads Guilty
The Lede
Trevor Jacob, the YouTuber accused of deliberately crashing a plane in 2021 to get views, has pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal investigation. Authorities found that Jacob, who uploaded a video of the plane plunging into California’s Los Padres national forest, lied to investigators about how the crash happened and where the wreck was.
