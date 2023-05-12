Popular
YouTuber Accused Of Deliberately Crashing Plane For Views Pleads Guilty
Trevor Jacob, 29, faces up to 20 years in prison after purposely destroying wreckage of small plane that he crashed in 2021.
Trevor Jacob, the YouTuber accused of deliberately crashing a plane in 2021 to get views, has pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal investigation. Authorities found that Jacob, who uploaded a video of the plane plunging into California’s Los Padres national forest, lied to investigators about how the crash happened and where the wreck was.

