LAND OF THE FREE

World Press Freedom Day: US Is Backsliding, Global Freedom Tanks Over The Last Decade

Reporters Without Borders tracks press freedom in 180 countries, and has found a troubling worldwide trend that's also impacting the US.
What better way to celebrate World Press Freedom Day than by highlighting the downfall of the press across the globe, right? Reporters Without Borders has analyzed of the state of press freedom in 2023, and the findings are grim.

Only eight countries (Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, The Netherlands, Lithuania and Estonia) have what's classified as a "good situation" for press freedom — less than a third of the 26 countries that hit that ranking in 2013.

Meanwhile, a whopping 73 countries fall into the the "difficult situation" and "very serious situation" categories this year. A decade ago, that number was just 58. The bottom four? They won't surprise you: North Korea, China, Vietnam and Iran.



This ongoing trend is being fueled by a couple of major issues like the rise of authoritarianism worldwide, propaganda from state actors like Russia and the rapid ascension of AI tools that not only ignore the truth, but actively subvert it. It's looking grim, there is no doubt about it.

Of course, we can't leave out our own country. The US fell three spots down to 45/180 — smack dab between Tonga and The Gambia. We're still in the "satisfactory" category, but the increased harassment and safety issues that reporters face could easily push us down in the years to come.



Via Reporters Without Borders.

