Submitted by Molly Bradley
Fox spread a dangerous lie about the 2020 election. Now the network could face expensive consequences.

The Lede

Following November's presidential election, Fox News began spreading lies about how Dominion Voting Services — a company that supplies a significant number of voting machines to a number of states — was involved in a broad voter fraud conspiracy, erroneously allotting votes for Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The lawsuits that have been filed by Dominion and others could potentially bankrupt Fox News.

Key Details

  • High-profile Republicans including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have claimed Dominion is secretly owned by Smartmatic, a company that they allege was created to rig elections in Venezuela.
  • Though Smartmatic did provide voting machines in Venezuela's 2004 election, there is no evidence that either company's machines performed fraudulent behavior.
  • Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion, Smartmatic for $2.7 billion. Combined, that's almost a fifth of Fox Corp.'s total valuation of $23 billion.

