211
+ digg
DON'T THREAD ON ME

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The seditionist frontiersmen of the Capitol riot certainly meant to send a message through their clothing. But what was it?

The Lede

Last Wednesday's assault on the Capitol saw rioters dressed in everything from paramilitary uniforms to Trump t-shirts and MAGA hats to... Neanderthalian furs and horned Viking headdresses. Here's what the animal imagery means.

Key Details

  • Images of Aaron Mostofsky, pictured above, and shirtless "QAnon Shaman" Jake Angeli, whose head was adorned with fur & horns, have become emblematic of the uncivilized, animalistic coup attempt.
  • Experts say the imagery is probably meant to invoke divine mysticism or "the spirit of the Indigenous warrior," QAnon now being an established spirituality.
  • Furs may symbolize anti-government beliefs, while Angeli's Viking helmet recalls the far-rights' fetishizing of a fictional Nordic white ethnostate.

