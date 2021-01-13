30
THE PERSONAL IS POLITICAL

Submitted by Adwait
Sex workers are fuming over "Sell/Buy/Date," an upcoming documentary produced by Meryl Streep and Rashida Jones that they say will conflate consensual sex work and sex trafficking.

The Lede

Sarah Jones's directorial debut "Sell/Buy/Date" is based on her namesake one-act production from 2016. In it Jones plays multiple characters, including a sex-work studies student and a former pimp. The show was previously criticized for suggesting "that all sex work is oppression," and two days after the documentary was announced, Laverne Cox stepped down as a producer. Rashida Jones and Meryl Streep, both current producers, are also facing a lot of criticism.

Key Details

  • Maya Moreno, an undocumented sex worker, raised concerns about the stage production's "xenophobic tropes," which include blanket misconceptions about all sex workers being either trafficked or exploited.
  • Rashida Jones was previously accused of outing sex workers' identities during the filming of her 2017 documentary "Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On."
  • in 2015, Meryl Streep signed an anti-sex work letter to Amnesty International, rejecting the organization's efforts to decriminalize sex work.

