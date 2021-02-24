179
BULLDOG BLUES

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The dramatic theft of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs is rare and highly unusual. But the motive is likely not complicated.

The Lede

Late Wednesday night, an unidentified person shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her two French bulldogs. Pet detective Jamie Katz says that though the majority of her cases are actually instances in which a pet has run away or been taken in by people who thought they were rescuing the animal, there is some precedent for violent pet theft.

Key Details

  • Per Katz, the main motives for petnapping are to take ownership of the animal or to sell the animal. Retaliation against the pet owner is rarely a motive.
  • French bulldogs are a particularly expensive breed, typically costing thousands of dollars.
  • Though Lady Gaga has announced a $500,000 reward for her dogs' return ("no question asked"), Katz says kidnappers are far more likely to sell dogs than return them.

