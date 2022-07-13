Popular
Adwait
Why Is Sri Lanka In An Economic Crisis?
Here's what you need to know about Sri Lanka's state of emergency.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country and a state of emergency was declared after months of protests over a lack of food, fuel and rising prices. Inflation in SL has grown more than 50 percent in the last few months, power grids are failing and the healthcare system is also crumbling. Sri Lanka is more or less out of money. The pandemic's affect on tourism, bomb attacks in 2019 and gross economic mismanagement — more imports than exports — got SL here.

  • SL imports $3 billion more than it exports and owes $51 billion in foreign debt, around $6.5 billion of which is owed to China.
  • SL can't afford to import goods or make foreign debt payments. It had a $78 million interest to cover, but failed to within the stipulated 30 day timeframe.
  • To regain stability, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced an emergency state and curfews in areas.
  • The World Bank has said it would give SL a $600 million relief fund and India has offered to chip in $1.9 billion.

  1. Honeybee Digital 1 hour ago

    The government has blamed the Covid pandemic, which affected Sri Lanka's tourist trade - one of its biggest foreign currency earners.

    It also says tourists were frightened off by a series of deadly bomb attacks in 2019.

    However, many experts blame economic mismanagement.

