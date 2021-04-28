NO GAS ALL BRAKES
Why Gas Stations Might Run Out Of Gas This Coming Summer
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com
The LedeThe expected shortage will be due not to a lack of crude oil or gasoline, but rather to the dwindling number of available tanker truck drivers who deliver gas to stations. According to the executive vice president of the National Tank Truck Carriers, the driver shortage has been an issue for some time: "We've been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it."
Key Details
- Many tanker truck drivers left the business last year when demand for gas plummeted because of pandemic shutdowns.
- Being a tanker truck driver requires special certification, and driver schools, which closed temporarily because of the pandemic, produced relatively few new drivers.
- Analysts say the fear of a gas shortage might lead drivers to frequently refill their tanks and further strain supply — not unlike the run on gas and toilet paper frequently seen after a hurricane.