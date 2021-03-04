27
+ digg
HOUSTON, WE ALL HAVE A PROBLEM

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
"The infrastructure we have built right now really isn't ready."

The Lede

Despite being the country's biggest producer of oil, lignite coal, natural gas and wind energy, Texas faced crippling, deadly blackouts last month during a cold snap due to energy production failures amid surging demand. States across the country are increasingly vulnerable to similar outages, albeit for slightly different reasons. Here's why.

Key Details

  • The US's aging power grid was not built to support the ballooning energy demands of the country's growing population.
  • Climate change is doubly destructive: extreme weather events like hurricanes can destroy energy production equipment and facilities, while extreme heat makes power plants and power lines less efficient.
  • Solutions such as increasing energy storage and bolstering infrastructure will be expensive, but the US is already poised to spend $9.4 trillion on energy in the next 10 years.

Other articles and videos you might like