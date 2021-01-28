20
AN ALARMING SITUATION

Submitted by Adwait
A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained.

The Lede

Following the military-backed party's dismal performance in the November elections, the military peddled claims of widespread voter fraud, despite the election commission finding no evidence of such. On Monday, the military assumed government control on what would've been the first day of a new Parliament session.

Key Details

  • Many have lost TV, phone and internet access, especially in the capital. The military is stationed outside government buildings, and symbols of Suu Kyi’s party have been stripped from public view.
  • The military is justifying its actions by citing an article of the constitution that allows them to take control in times of an emergency.
  • "This is an extremely crushing blow to efforts to present Myanmar as a democracy," said Linda Lakhdhir, a legal adviser at Human Rights Watch.

