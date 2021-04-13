RUNNING OUT OF BUBBLES
Why Americans Might Soon Be Facing A Bubble Tea Shortage Crisis
Submitted by James Crugnale via sfchronicle.com
The LedeThanks to the biggest maritime traffic jam on the West coast in years, the nation's bubble tea shops could be facing a shortage unseen in modern times.
Key Details
- Shipping containers from Thailand, the world's largest supplier of tapioca starch, are stuck at port.
- With a boba shortage looming, bubble tea chains like Boba Guys have advised customers to seek alternative bubble tea toppings.
- Bubble tea shops could be only weeks away from being completely cleaned out of boba.