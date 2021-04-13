Picks Video Long Reads Tech
RUNNING OUT OF BUBBLES

Submitted by James Crugnale via sfchronicle.com

America's bubble tea shops are on the brink of an unprecedented boba shortage, thanks to shipping containers being backed up at port.

The Lede

Thanks to the biggest maritime traffic jam on the West coast in years, the nation's bubble tea shops could be facing a shortage unseen in modern times.

Key Details

  • Shipping containers from Thailand, the world's largest supplier of tapioca starch, are stuck at port.
  • With a boba shortage looming, bubble tea chains like Boba Guys have advised customers to seek alternative bubble tea toppings.
  • Bubble tea shops could be only weeks away from being completely cleaned out of boba.