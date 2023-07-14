Popular
Darcy Jimenez
WHO Says Aspartame May 'Possibly' Cause Cancer, But The FDA Disagrees
The World Health Organization will not be changing the recommended limit on daily intake of the sweetener.
The Lede

In a report released Thursday by the World Health Organization, a panel of 25 international experts have classified aspartame as a "possible carcinogen" — but the US FDA says it disagrees with the decision.

Key Details

  • The WHO's classification doesn't change the recommended limit on daily intake of aspartame, and the organization says only "high consumers" of products containing the sweetener face a risk.
  • Dr Francesco Branca, WHO's director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, said the experts are "just advising for a bit of moderation."
  • The FDA, on the other hand, says aspartame being "possibly carcinogenic to humans" does not mean the ingredient is actually linked to cancer.

