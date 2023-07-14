'we're just advising for a bit of moderation'
WHO Says Aspartame May 'Possibly' Cause Cancer, But The FDA Disagrees
The Lede
In a report released Thursday by the World Health Organization, a panel of 25 international experts have classified aspartame as a "possible carcinogen" — but the US FDA says it disagrees with the decision.
Key Details
- The WHO's classification doesn't change the recommended limit on daily intake of aspartame, and the organization says only "high consumers" of products containing the sweetener face a risk.
- Dr Francesco Branca, WHO's director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, said the experts are "just advising for a bit of moderation."
- The FDA, on the other hand, says aspartame being "possibly carcinogenic to humans" does not mean the ingredient is actually linked to cancer.