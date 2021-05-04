'AN ASTUTE DEALMAKER'
Who Is Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's Successor?
The LedeAbel, who currently serves as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, has been at the company for over two decades. "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett said.
Key Details
- Abel graduated with a commerce degree from the University of Alberta in 1984 and began working as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCooper before moving to CalEnergy, which later became MidAmerican Energy.
- Buffett and other executives were impressed by Abel's dealmaking during his time leading CalEnergy. Abel joined Berkshire Hathaway after it acquired MidAmerican Energy during his time as president.
- Abel oversees 23,800 employees and led BH Energy to $20.9B in revenue in 2020 as CEO.