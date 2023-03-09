Popular
Darcy Jimenez
White House Lashes Out At Tucker Carlson In Extraordinary Rebuke
The White House lashed out at the Fox News host, who has been airing false depictions of the January 6 attack this week.
After receiving around 40,000 hours of US Capitol security camera footage from Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Carlson cherry-picked clips to portray the pro-Trump rioters as peaceful protestors.

  • White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the administration agreed "with what Fox News’s own attorneys and executives have now repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law: that Tucker Carlson is not credible.”
  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said Carlson's comments about the riot, which saw "police officers lose their lives," were "just shameful."

