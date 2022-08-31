not beary good
Animal Cookies Sold At Target Recalled Because They Might Contain Metal
The Lede
DF Stauffer Biscuit Co, the company that makes Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, has voluntarily recalled 44-ounce containers of the product sold at Target due to a potential metal contamination.
Key Details
- The company issued the recall after finding metal wire inside some of the cookies.
- The affected batch of cookies have the following information printed on the packaging: best by date 21FEB2023, UPC code 085239817698, jug lot numbers Y052722, case lot numbers Y052722 and time stamp from 15:00 to 23:00.
- Anyone who has purchased the affected products can return them to Target for a full refund.