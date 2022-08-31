Popular
not beary good

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez
Animal Cookies Sold At Target Recalled Because They Might Contain Metal
Only a specific batch of the food product has been affected.

The Lede

DF Stauffer Biscuit Co, the company that makes Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, has voluntarily recalled 44-ounce containers of the product sold at Target due to a potential metal contamination.

Key Details

  • The company issued the recall after finding metal wire inside some of the cookies.
  • The affected batch of cookies have the following information printed on the packaging: best by date 21FEB2023, UPC code 085239817698, jug lot numbers Y052722, case lot numbers Y052722 and time stamp from 15:00 to 23:00.
  • Anyone who has purchased the affected products can return them to Target for a full refund.

Comments

