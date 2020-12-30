Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Where Is Alibaba Founder Jack Ma?
The LedeIn late October, Ma gave a speech to regulatory, financial and political leaders in which he called for the reform of China's financial system and compared Chinese banking practices to those of pawnshops. In early November, he was questioned by Chinese authorities and the IPO of Alibaba’s Ant Financial was scuttled.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Actor Anthony Hopkins Gives Thanks For 45 Years Of Sobriety
Dawn Wells, Mary Ann On 'Gilligan's Island,' Dies At 82
Aurora Pharmacist Arrested After Grafton Police Say He Sabotaged More Than 500 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses