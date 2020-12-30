51
M(I)A

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The Alibaba founder, who is personally worth $48.2 billion, has now not been seen in public for at least two months.

The Lede

In late October, Ma gave a speech to regulatory, financial and political leaders in which he called for the reform of China's financial system and compared Chinese banking practices to those of pawnshops. In early November, he was questioned by Chinese authorities and the IPO of Alibaba’s Ant Financial was scuttled.

Key Details

  • Ma did not appear last week on a TV show he had created, raising questions about his whereabouts.
  • The former English teacher became a global business celebrity who was often seen alongside top Chinese business and government leaders.
  • Upon launching Alipay, Ma said, "If someone has to go to jail, I’ll go" — and indeed that dark prediction may have come true.

