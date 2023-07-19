'going to be up to the whims of their leadership'
What We Know So Far About The US Soldier Who Bolted Across The North Korean Border
The Lede
There has been no word from North Korea after US soldier Travis King entered the country while on a tour of the heavily guarded border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday. The 23-year-old is the first known American to be detained in North Korea in nearly five years, and the US government has said it is "closely monitoring and investigating the situation."
Key Details
- King, a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division, had been serving time in a South Korean prison for assault. On Monday, he was being sent home to Texas, where he may have faced additional military discipline and even discharge from the army.
- He left the airport before boarding his plane, and joined the Panmunjom tour Tuesday before running across the border.
- University of North Korean Studies president Yang Moo-jin said the North will likely "use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short-term."