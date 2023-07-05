suspect arrested
What We Know So Far About The Deadly Philadelphia Shooting
The Lede
A seemingly random shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday night has left five dead and several injured.
Key Details
- According to Philadelphia police, the gunman, who wore body armor, shot "aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked."
- A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested but is yet to be charged.
- The victims of the attack have been identified as Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.
