'no longer distinguishable as an aircraft'
What We Know So Far About The Cessna Citation Plane Crash Near DC
The Lede
On Sunday, an unresponsive Cessna Citation airplane flew over Washington, DC, and crashed in a mountainous area in Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, which military fighter jets had tried to intercept as it flew through heavily restricted airspace, is now a "highly fragmented" wreckage that will take days to deal with.
Key Details
- Authorities say the pilot and three passengers died in the incident, and that the plane was "destroyed" after crashing in western Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.
- The Cessna Citation is registered to a Florida-based company owned by John and Barbara Rumpel. John Rumpel told the New York Times that his daughter, two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot were aboard the aircraft.
- Investigators are seeking to understand when the pilot became unresponsive and why the plane took the unusual path it did.