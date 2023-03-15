'a problem for both sides'
What We Know So Far About Russia's Collision With An American Drone
The Lede
The Pentagon says two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted the MQ-9 Reaper drone as it carried out routine surveillance in international airspace. Both sides agree that Russian aircraft intercepted the drone, but have given conflicting accounts of what else took place.
Key Details
- The US says the aircrafts dumped fuel on the drone before striking its propeller, "causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters."
- Russia says the drone flew into an area Russian authorities have declared off-limits. It claims the drone had equipment that allows it to be identified in the air turned off, that no physical collision took place and that the drone crashed by itself.
- The event comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.