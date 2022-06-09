FYI
What You Need To Know About The 6 January Riot Hearings
The Lede
A congressional committee has spent 11 months investigating the January 6 Capitol riots. The committee consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, and it has conducted over 1,000 interviews and issued almost 100 subpoenas. Now, they're opening the conversation in public hearings that begin tonight, June 9, at 8 PM ET. Here's what to expect.
Key Details
- While Trump's Senate impeachment trial last year gave a detailed account of January 6 itself, this committee's goal is to unveil broader efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
- Tonight's hearing will feature testimony from Capitol police officers and footage from a documentarian of the Proud Boys before and during the riots. "Thursday night is about connecting the dots," said one committee aide.
- Aides have said there will be "a whole lot of new material" shown at the hearings.
