Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
What To Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Over Alleged 2016 Ski Crash
Paltrow has been accused of crashing into and "seriously injuring" a man while skiing back in 2016.
The Lede

Tuesday saw the start of Gwyneth Paltrow's civil trial over a skiing accident that allegedly took place at the Utah-based Deer Valley Ski Resort back in February 2016.

Key Details

  • Terry Sanderson first sued Paltrow in 2019, accusing her of crashing into and "seriously injuring" him while skiing at the resort more than seven years ago.
  • Paltrow denies causing the collision while a witness — whom Sanderson says was the only bystander to the crash — says she hit Sanderson "directly in the back" and left without a word as he lay dazed in the snow.
  • The actress has countersued Sanderson, saying he was the one who "plowed into her back" that day.
  • Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages.

Comments

