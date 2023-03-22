cold case
What To Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Over Alleged 2016 Ski Crash
The Lede
Tuesday saw the start of Gwyneth Paltrow's civil trial over a skiing accident that allegedly took place at the Utah-based Deer Valley Ski Resort back in February 2016.
Key Details
- Terry Sanderson first sued Paltrow in 2019, accusing her of crashing into and "seriously injuring" him while skiing at the resort more than seven years ago.
- Paltrow denies causing the collision while a witness — whom Sanderson says was the only bystander to the crash — says she hit Sanderson "directly in the back" and left without a word as he lay dazed in the snow.
- The actress has countersued Sanderson, saying he was the one who "plowed into her back" that day.
- Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages.