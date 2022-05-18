FYI
What Should You Do If You Catch COVID Now?
The Lede
Two years since COVID first began to spread across the world, the US is beginning to transition out of the pandemic state. So what should you do if you test positive for COVID now? CNN spoke to health expert Dr. Leana Wen to find out — read on for some key information.
Key Details
- You should still isolate immediately after a positive result, whether it's from a home test or a PCR test. Isolation should last for five days after your first symptom or the day you got your positive result, whichever came first.
- After day five, if you have no fever and your symptoms are improving, you can leave isolation — but stay masked up for days six through ten.
- Dr. Wen encourages those with COVID to ring their medical provider and see what treatments might be available to them.
