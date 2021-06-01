UNSOLVED MYSTERIES
What's In The Pentagon's UFO Report?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nymag.com
The LedeLast summer, the Department of Defense created the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, designed to "detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security." Then, In December 2020, Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package that included a requirement that the Department of Defense deliver an unclassified report on UAPs within six months. Here's what that report might tell us.
Key Details
- The report will likely give more details on the UAP sightings that Navy pilots have reported, including the 2017 sightings of Tic-Tac–shaped aircraft.
- In March, John Ratcliffe, a former director of national intelligence, said on Fox News that the report would describe events "from all over the world." "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public," he said.
- The report may still include a classified portion, so we may not get all the answers we want yet.