THE SECRET HISTORY
What's Going On With Ellie Kemper And The Veiled Prophet Ball?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via newsweek.com
The LedeThe photo of Kemper, who hails from a wealthy and prominent family in Missouri, is from the 1999 Fair Saint Louis, at which she was named the "Queen of Love and Beauty." Though it looks like a generic pageant, critics have pointed out that the Fair Saint Louis was once known as the Veiled Prophet Ball, an exclusive event for white people. As a 2014 Atlantic article notes, the Veiled Prophet Ball "emphasized the existing power structure" when it debuted in 1878.
Key Details
- The event was founded by Charles Slayback and other wealthy white St. Louis locals, and was not open to Black Americans or Jewish Americans.
- The event celebrated the Veiled Prophet of Khorassan, a mythical traveler invented by the celebration's founders. An early image portrays him with a shotgun and pistol, and has drawn comparisons to the Ku Klux Klan, though the KKK wasn't formed until 1915.
- The organization opened up to Black Americans in 1979, and was renamed the Fair Saint Louis in 1992.