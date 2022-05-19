Don't panic
What Is Monkeypox, And Why Is It Spreading?
submitted by Darcy Jimenez via reuters.com
The Lede
Monkeypox, a virus that causes fevers and a bumpy rash, mostly occurs in west and central Africa — but has recently been identified in Europe and the US. So what do we know about this "highly unusual" spread, and how worried should we be?
Key Details
- Monkeypox spreads through close contact, usually with infected animals, but transmission between humans is possible too.
- According to the UK Health Security Agency, the recent cases are predominantly among men who self-identify as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.
- One possible explanation for the outbreak is increased travel after two years of COVID restrictions — but experts say while the disease's spread is serious, it won't cause an epidemic like COVID did.
