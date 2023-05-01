We're On The Verge Of A Writers' Strike In Hollywood

The Lede
The issue of compensation in the world of streaming is what's at the heart of this conflict. The number of writers working for minimum salaries has ballooned to about half of the industry, and the rate that high-end positions are getting has fallen too. Add in concerns about studios using generative AI unethically, and there's no surprise that about 98 percent voted in favor of a strike authorization.
Key Details
- The last major writers' strike lasted a little over three months, in late 2007 through early 2008, as the broader financial crisis started to snowball.
- If major production companies don't agree to at least some of the writers' guild's demands, it's possible that we'll see the likes of late night shows begin to shut down as soon as this week.