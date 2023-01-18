BE CAREFUL
Websites That Provide Access To Abortion Pills Are Sharing Users' Information With Google
The Lede
ProPublica analyzed the tracking technologies of 11 online pharmacies that provide abortion medicine, and found that at least nine of them use tech that passes users' information on to Google, the online chat service LiveChat and other third parties.
Key Details
- Though most of the data sent to Google and other parties is geared at personalizing ads — users' locations, search terms and what they clicked on at the websites they visit — some of the data could be used to identify specific users and link them to other information.
- The nine websites that use this tracking technology are recommended by the website Plan C, which helps users access abortion medication and have it sent to them by mail, even in states where the medication isn't legal.