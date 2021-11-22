AWFUL
A Driver At A Waukesha, Wisconsin Parade Drove Through A Crowd, Killed Five People And Injured 40
Submitted by Molly Bradley via npr.org
The Lede
11 adults and 12 children were transported to local hospitals after a driver sped through the crowd at the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade around 4:39 PM.
Key Details
- Video footage from the aftermath shows a red SUV driving through barricades and speeding away from the scene.
- Dan Thompson, the Waukesha police chief, said that a police officer fired his gun at the vehicle in an unsuccessful attempt to stop it.
- Thompson says the vehicle has been recovered and that there is a "person of interest" in custody.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Adele Is The Reason Spotify Got Rid Of Its Auto-Shuffle Play Button
Following the release of her new album, "30," Adele tweeted her thanks to Spotify for removing the button feature that automatically shuffled the songs of an album when you hit play.