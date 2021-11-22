Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Molly Bradley via npr.org

A Driver At A Waukesha, Wisconsin Parade Drove Through A Crowd, Killed Five People And Injured 40
At least five people were confirmed dead after being struck by an SUV speeding through a busy holiday parade in Waukesha.

The Lede

11 adults and 12 children were transported to local hospitals after a driver sped through the crowd at the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade around 4:39 PM.

Key Details

  • Video footage from the aftermath shows a red SUV driving through barricades and speeding away from the scene.
  • Dan Thompson, the Waukesha police chief, said that a police officer fired his gun at the vehicle in an unsuccessful attempt to stop it.
  • Thompson says the vehicle has been recovered and that there is a "person of interest" in custody.

Additional Thoughts

(Infographic courtesy of BBC)

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: