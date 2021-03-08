66
Submitted by Molly Bradley
In the Blake decision, the Washington Supreme Court voided most drug possession cases in the state. The implications will be huge.

The Lede

For a long time, Washington remained the only state in which the burden of proof in drug cases fell on the defendant: if someone was found with drugs, they had to prove the drugs didn't belong to them, rather than the prosecution having to prove that they did. But in one particular case, a lawyer pointed out the inconsistencies in the way the law has been enforced and successfully convinced the Supreme Court that the WA law, as it stands, is unconstitutional.

Key Details

  • In 2016, police in Spokane arrested a woman named Shannon Blake and found meth in her pocket, which she said belonged to a friend. She had to prove this in court.
  • Her lawyer, Richard Lechich, referred to a case where a woman unknowingly bought a crochet kit full of cocaine and prosecutors did not press charges.
  • He argued the law actually implied that the burden of proof was on prosecutors — and if not, the law was in violation of "innocent until proven guilty." Judges agreed in a 5–4 decision.

