'Multiple Fatalities' In Shooting At Virginia Walmart, Police Say
The Lede
Police say there are "multiple fatalities" after a shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night. They added that the suspected gunman is also dead, though the circumstances of their death have not been provided.
Key Details
- Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said officers were dispatched to an active threat situation at the supermarket at around 10:12p.m. local time. "Over the course of the next 30, 45 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," he said.
- The exact number of dead and wounded has not been confirmed, but the injured have been transported to several area hospitals.
- Kosinski said the shooter is believed to have acted alone.