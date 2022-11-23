Popular
suspect dead

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
'Multiple Fatalities' In Shooting At Virginia Walmart, Police Say
The exact number of deceased and wounded victims in the Tuesday night attack is yet to be confirmed.
The Lede

Police say there are "multiple fatalities" after a shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night. They added that the suspected gunman is also dead, though the circumstances of their death have not been provided.

Key Details

  • Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said officers were dispatched to an active threat situation at the supermarket at around 10:12p.m. local time. "Over the course of the next 30, 45 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," he said.
  • The exact number of dead and wounded has not been confirmed, but the injured have been transported to several area hospitals.
  • Kosinski said the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

