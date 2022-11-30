seeking $50 million in damages
Walmart Employee Complained About Suspect's Behavior Months Before Mass Shooting
The Lede
A victim of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has filed a lawsuit accusing the retail giant of negligence. According to Donya Prioleau's suit, Walmart hired and continued to employ the suspected gunman despite knowledge of disturbing comments he had allegedly made to coworkers, and a complaint the survivor had written to the company about his behavior two months before the shooting.