Virginia Walmart Gunman Killed Six, Believed To Have Shot Self, Police Say
Police said the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was an employee of the store.
The shooter who opened fire late on Tuesday, November 22, at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people and left four hospitalized, police said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Key Details

  • Police also said the gunman was found dead at the scene, from what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  • Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said the assailant's identity would not be revealed until his next of kin has been notified, but said he was an employee of the store.
  • The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

  1. John Doe 1 hour ago

    Why do people intent on killing themselves feel the need to kill others too? Why not just skip straight to the "self-inflicted gunshot"?

