motive unknown
Virginia Walmart Gunman Killed Six, Believed To Have Shot Self, Police Say
The Lede
The shooter who opened fire late on Tuesday, November 22, at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people and left four hospitalized, police said in a press conference on Wednesday.
Key Details
- Police also said the gunman was found dead at the scene, from what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said the assailant's identity would not be revealed until his next of kin has been notified, but said he was an employee of the store.
- The motive behind the attack is still unknown.
Why do people intent on killing themselves feel the need to kill others too? Why not just skip straight to the "self-inflicted gunshot"?