'He was just trying to breathe'

Video Shows Virginia Deputies And Medical Staffers Piling On Black Man Before His Death
Surveillance video from the March 6 incident at Virginia's Central State Hospital captures some of the final moments of the life of Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man.
Newly released footage from the last moments of Irvo Otieno's life has shown officers and medical staff piling on top of him before he eventually stops moving. At one point in the surveillance video, as many as ten sheriff's deputies and hospital staff are crowded around Otieno, who appears to be handcuffed and shackled at the ankles while on the floor.

  • Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three staff members at the hospital have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the 28-year-old's death.

