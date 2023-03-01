'grotesque conduct'
Vanessa Bryant Settles Claims With LA County For Nearly $29 Million In Helicopter Crash Lawsuit
The Lede
Vanessa Bryant, wife of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, has settled the last of her claims for $28,850,000 after members of the sheriff's department took and shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and her daughter Gianna in 2020. Co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in the accident, settled for $19,950,000.
