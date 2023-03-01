Popular
'grotesque conduct'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
Vanessa Bryant Settles Claims With LA County For Nearly $29 Million In Helicopter Crash Lawsuit
Vanessa Bryant has settled the remaining parts of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.
Vanessa Bryant, wife of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, has settled the last of her claims for $28,850,000 after members of the sheriff's department took and shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and her daughter Gianna in 2020. Co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in the accident, settled for $19,950,000.

